Junior IT Technician

Our client based in Hillary is seeking a Junior IT Technician to join their team.

The individual must be a people’s person who can work well under pressure while adhering to business standards and ethics at all times.

Duties:

Provide first line desktop support

Configuration of new equipment and workstation setups

Hardware and Software repairs and maintenance

Office 365 Management

Network Diagnostics (Wi-Fi, PoE Switches, VLAN, Fibre)

Telephonic and remote support

Manage IT support documentation and records

Report daily, weekly, and monthly on IT unresolved issues, threats, and planned activities

Conduct and report on failure analyses

Liaise with external IT service providers

Provide support to IT Directors

Resolve IT issues in a timeous, cost-effective manner

Qualification:

Relevant IT Diploma (A+/N+)

Desired Experience and Minimum requirements:

Experience in Active Directory & Office 365 Exchange

A basic understanding of software development processes and database relationships will be beneficial

Experience in a similar role with a stable work history of at least 2 years with one employer

Accuracy and high attention to detail

Very proficient in reading, speaking, and writing English

Familiar with working in a structured, deadline-driven, high energy, high-volume e-mail environment

Comfortable working in Microsoft Excel

Able to work independently under minimal supervision

Work well under pressure

Efficient and well organised

Good work ethic and attitude

Uphold company ethics and values and act with integrity

Must be able to prove a low sick leave track record

Valid Driver’s License with own vehicle

Desired Skills:

