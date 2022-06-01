Junior IT Technician

Jun 1, 2022

Our client based in Hillary is seeking a Junior IT Technician to join their team.
The individual must be a people’s person who can work well under pressure while adhering to business standards and ethics at all times.

Duties:

  • Provide first line desktop support

  • Configuration of new equipment and workstation setups

  • Hardware and Software repairs and maintenance

  • Office 365 Management

  • Network Diagnostics (Wi-Fi, PoE Switches, VLAN, Fibre)

  • Telephonic and remote support

  • Manage IT support documentation and records

  • Report daily, weekly, and monthly on IT unresolved issues, threats, and planned activities

  • Conduct and report on failure analyses

  • Liaise with external IT service providers

  • Provide support to IT Directors

  • Resolve IT issues in a timeous, cost-effective manner

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Diploma (A+/N+)

Desired Experience and Minimum requirements:

  • Experience in Active Directory & Office 365 Exchange

  • A basic understanding of software development processes and database relationships will be beneficial

  • Experience in a similar role with a stable work history of at least 2 years with one employer

  • Accuracy and high attention to detail

  • Very proficient in reading, speaking, and writing English

  • Familiar with working in a structured, deadline-driven, high energy, high-volume e-mail environment

  • Comfortable working in Microsoft Excel

  • Able to work independently under minimal supervision

  • Work well under pressure

  • Efficient and well organised

  • Good work ethic and attitude

  • Uphold company ethics and values and act with integrity

  • Must be able to prove a low sick leave track record

  • Valid Driver’s License with own vehicle

Desired Skills:

