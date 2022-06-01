Junior IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client based in Hillary is seeking a Junior IT Technician to join their team.
The individual must be a people’s person who can work well under pressure while adhering to business standards and ethics at all times.
Duties:
- Provide first line desktop support
- Configuration of new equipment and workstation setups
- Hardware and Software repairs and maintenance
- Office 365 Management
- Network Diagnostics (Wi-Fi, PoE Switches, VLAN, Fibre)
- Telephonic and remote support
- Manage IT support documentation and records
- Report daily, weekly, and monthly on IT unresolved issues, threats, and planned activities
- Conduct and report on failure analyses
- Liaise with external IT service providers
- Provide support to IT Directors
- Resolve IT issues in a timeous, cost-effective manner
Qualification:
- Relevant IT Diploma (A+/N+)
Desired Experience and Minimum requirements:
- Experience in Active Directory & Office 365 Exchange
- A basic understanding of software development processes and database relationships will be beneficial
- Experience in a similar role with a stable work history of at least 2 years with one employer
- Accuracy and high attention to detail
- Very proficient in reading, speaking, and writing English
- Familiar with working in a structured, deadline-driven, high energy, high-volume e-mail environment
- Comfortable working in Microsoft Excel
- Able to work independently under minimal supervision
- Work well under pressure
- Efficient and well organised
- Good work ethic and attitude
- Uphold company ethics and values and act with integrity
- Must be able to prove a low sick leave track record
- Valid Driver’s License with own vehicle
Desired Skills:
