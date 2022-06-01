Junior Test Automation Technician – Western Cape Somerset West

Responsible for developing automated test scripts and managing the activities surrounding automated testing.

In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases. You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise-scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting languages, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, and Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira or Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

UML

selenium

git

Jira

Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

