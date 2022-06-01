Nexio in exclusive partnership with Poprush Cloud & Consulting

Vodacom subsidiary Nexio has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Poprush Cloud & Consulting, a differentiated cloud solutions provider.

Nexio assists organisations unlock the true value of their cloud investments, offeringf migration and implementation services to modernise environments and optimise ecosystems.

Poprush Cloud & Computing provides next-generation services and solutions to businesses, helping them to transition to cloud services.

Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale says: “Poprush, an emerging black-owned business, provides niche capabilities and skills across the various leading cloud providers in an innovative and distinguished manner. As Nexio, we see the alignment of our businesses as part of our enterprise and development programme, to help emerging businesses grow. As such, we have on boarded Poprush into our programme as an Enterprise and supplier development partner and will be utilising their skills and capability to further enhance our own whilst we provide different forms of enterprise development initiatives leveraging our balance sheet strength.”

Basha Pillay, MD of Poprush, will be leading Nexio’s cloud business and help to grow business in the local market. “We are delighted to have partnered with an industry leader like Nexio, which has the firm backing of the Vodacom Group. Now, more than ever, businesses need to find ways to operate optimally, and we help to simplify the journey to becoming a cloud-first organisation.”