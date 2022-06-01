Oracle Functional Consultant

We are looking for Oracle EBS Finance and supply chain modules
Must have 6+ Oracle EBS support, UAT testing and training or similar experience
Must have Oracle R12.2.9 and above experience
Willing to travel as and when required.
Must be confidenrt with either Oracle SCM or Finance modules
Oracle SCM Modules:
iProc,
Purchasing
Inventory
Order management.
Oracle Finance:
Payables
Receivables
General Ledger
Fixed Asset
Preparing oracle documentation and role based training is a must
Client is based in the west rand.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle E-Business Suite
- Oracle Procurement
- Oracle Financials
- Oracle Support
- Oracle SCM
- Oracle Applications
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Fast growing Oracle consulting company based in Tshwane