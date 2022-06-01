Oracle Functional Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for Oracle EBS Finance and supply chain modules

Must have 6+ Oracle EBS support, UAT testing and training or similar experience

Must have Oracle R12.2.9 and above experience

Willing to travel as and when required.

Must be confidenrt with either Oracle SCM or Finance modules

Oracle SCM Modules:

iProc,

Purchasing

Inventory

Order management.

Oracle Finance:

Payables

Receivables

General Ledger

Fixed Asset

Preparing oracle documentation and role based training is a must

Client is based in the west rand.

Desired Skills:

Oracle E-Business Suite

Oracle Procurement

Oracle Financials

Oracle Support

Oracle SCM

Oracle Applications

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Fast growing Oracle consulting company based in Tshwane

Learn more/Apply for this position