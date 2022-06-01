Project Manager

Jun 1, 2022

We are looking for a highly experienced Project Manager who has in-depth knowledge and skills in Project management within the Power Station industries. The idela candidate will have experience in complex project as a project lead or a project manager.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills competency.
  • National Diploma, Btech or Bsc degree ((Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/Industrial Engineering)
  • Project Management diploma/certificate from any accredited Universities in South Africa
  • Project Planning and Scheduling
  • Cost control and cost management
  • Project execution ad project close out
  • Successful execution of high value projects
  • Time management
  • Quality and Budget management
  • Must be detail orientated and analytical

Desired Skills:

  • Good time management
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project plan
  • Project Delivery
  • Scheduling
  • Cost Control
  • Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Power Generation & Distribution

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

