We are looking for a highly experienced Project Manager who has in-depth knowledge and skills in Project management within the Power Station industries. The idela candidate will have experience in complex project as a project lead or a project manager.

Qualifications and Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills competency.

National Diploma, Btech or Bsc degree ((Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/Industrial Engineering)

Project Management diploma/certificate from any accredited Universities in South Africa

Project Planning and Scheduling

Cost control and cost management

Project execution ad project close out

Successful execution of high value projects

Time management

Quality and Budget management

Must be detail orientated and analytical

Desired Skills:

Good time management

Managing Project Budgets

Project plan

Project Delivery

Scheduling

Cost Control

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Power Generation & Distribution

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

