We are looking for a highly experienced Project Manager who has in-depth knowledge and skills in Project management within the Power Station industries. The idela candidate will have experience in complex project as a project lead or a project manager.
Qualifications and Skills:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills competency.
- National Diploma, Btech or Bsc degree ((Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/Industrial Engineering)
- Project Management diploma/certificate from any accredited Universities in South Africa
- Project Planning and Scheduling
- Cost control and cost management
- Project execution ad project close out
- Successful execution of high value projects
- Time management
- Quality and Budget management
- Must be detail orientated and analytical
Desired Skills:
- Good time management
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project plan
- Project Delivery
- Scheduling
- Cost Control
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Power Generation & Distribution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree