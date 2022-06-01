Regulatory Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Client based in the northern suburbs of JHB seeks the services of Regulatory Reporting Analyst/Accountant. The role entails compilation, analysis, and submission of regulatory BA reports including providing support to the US Basel III consolidation process with regard to South African Basel III related reports.

Key Responsibilities:

The role of the Basel III Accountant is placed within the South African Finance department headed by the Country Chief Financial Officer, s/he reports directly to the Head of Regulatory on all aspects of activities outlined below:

Preparation, analysis, and filling with/of all South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) BA returns, namely:

Form BA100 – Balance Sheet;



Form BA120 – Income Statement;



Form BA110 – Off-balance Sheet Activities;



Form BA130 – Restrictions on Investment, loans, and Advances;



Form BA200 series – Credit Risk (Standardised Approaches);



Form BA300 – Liquidity Risk Measurements;



Form BA310 – Minimum Reserve balance and liquid assets;



Form BA325 – Daily Return a selection of risk exposures arising from Trading and Treasury activities;



Form BA320 – Measurement of Market Risk (Value at Risk Internal Model), including currency risk (Net Open Foreign Currency Position measurements);



Form BA330 – Interest Rate Risk in the Banking, including measurement of the Bank’s Economic Value of Equity (EVE Sensitivity); and



Form BA340 – Equity Risk in the banking book;



Form BA400 – Operational Risk (Standardised Approaches);



Form BA410 – Operational Risk Loss Events (Annual Submission);



Form BA700 – Capital Adequacy;



Statistical Reporting to SARB economic department (Forms BA900, BA920, and BA930); and



Statistical Reporting to the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) (Forms BA941 to BA944).

Perform financial and risk adjustments within the EuroCars/STAR Basel II global IT infrastructure application for credit Risk reporting;

Provide analysis and responses to all issues relating to SARB queries on an ongoing basis;

Supports capital management function with the SARB’s on-site supervision requirements;

Supports capital management function with the data and analysis requirements with the branch’s Internal Capital Assessment Process;

Knowledge/Experience:

Strong Experience in Bank Financial Reporting Environment.

At least 3 years of hands-on experience in preparation and submission of Basel III-related BA forms to the South African Reserve Bank.

Exposure to Risk/ Audit / or Actuarial activities is also an added advantage.

Prior knowledge of OPTIMA, Flexcube, Oasys, and other risk / Finance platforms

Qualifications:

B Comm. Accounting/Finance or related qualification – Recommended

* Legal / Risk and/or Actuarial related qualifications will also be considered

Desired Skills:

Bank

Reporting

Actuarials

risk

audit

OPTIMA

