Security Architect

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

* To own, analyse, architect, design and implement Cloud Infrastructure Platforms, Services and Systems in regard to ALL IT security aspects and security solutions in support of the Capitec organization.

– 5+ years experience in IT Security-related Architecture role

– 4+ years experience designing, deploying and supporting Cloud and Infrastructure deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization

– Proven experience integrating security solutions and practices in a large-scale environment.

– 7+ years experience Mircrosoft and OpenSource Server Operating Systems

– 5+ years experience with containerised and serverless workloads

– 7+years experience in ITIL concepts and policies

– 5+ years experience Cloud Security Technologies including IAM

– 4+ years experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

– 3+ years experience integrating security solutions and practices in a large-scale environment.

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Certification in ITIL Foundation

– Windows Linux Server Architecture. Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles and application security principles. Security principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices Design and deployment of highly available enterprise scale cloud infrastructure. Hand-on experience with Public Cloud (laaS, PaaS, SaaS) and infrastructure as Code capabilities.

– Developing and delivering systems on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure, GSP). Experience with authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP. Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

– Basic understanding of at least one high-level programming language (GoLang / .net / Java). Advanced scripting skills in at least one interpreted language and best practices. Understanding of Networking in cloud environments.

A solid understanding of:

– IT Systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle).

– Business compliance requirements. Business continuity planning.

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Consultation skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Leadership Skills

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Working with People

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

