Senior BI Developer

Jun 1, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior BI Developer with solid experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL.

Cape Town – Hybrid role

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • WCG: TAPS

Technology Requirements:

  • Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL
  • Preferable but highly advantageous: PowerBI, Azure Data Factory, MDS
  • Nice-to-have: Azure Functions, SSAS

Experience Required:

  • +5 years of experience/preferably +7 years.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • The candidate must be independent, self-sufficient and proactive.
  • When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known.
  • It is up to the individual to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.
  • Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.
  • Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.
  • Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions as per client request.
  • Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.
  • Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.
  • Complete change and support documentation.
  • Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.
  • Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.
  • Create and support existing data warehouses.
  • Troubleshooting and issue resolution.
  • Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.
  • Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.

Learn more/Apply for this position