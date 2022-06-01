Senior Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll help to ensure that the company’s network is functioning properly and efficiently. You will design, implement and maintain the internal networks of the business. You will manage day-to-day tasks such as installing new equipment or software, troubleshooting problems, and updating documentation for end-users in order to keep our systems running smoothly.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator

Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)

Solid background in network administration and architecture

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools

Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)

Sharp troubleshooting skills

Ability to work independently

Organizational and mentoring skills

Requirements

Senior Network Engineer

Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.

Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security, and data protection.

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install switches, routers, wifi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)

Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)

Monitor network performance and integrity

Troubleshooting network/application issues

Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness

Mentor team members on technical issues

Maintain complete technical documentation

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability

Knowledge of open-source a plus

Desired Skills:

Python

network security

Cisco network operating systems

