Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Role Purpose:
As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll help to ensure that the company’s network is functioning properly and efficiently. You will design, implement and maintain the internal networks of the business. You will manage day-to-day tasks such as installing new equipment or software, troubleshooting problems, and updating documentation for end-users in order to keep our systems running smoothly.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
- Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)
- Familiarity with access control models and network security
- Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)
- Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
- Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)
- Sharp troubleshooting skills
- Ability to work independently
- Organizational and mentoring skills
Requirements
- Senior Network Engineer
- Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.
- Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security, and data protection.
- Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configure and install switches, routers, wifi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
- Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
- Monitor network performance and integrity
- Troubleshooting network/application issues
- Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness
- Mentor team members on technical issues
- Maintain complete technical documentation
- Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability
- Knowledge of open-source a plus
Role Purpose:
As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll help to ensure that the company’s network is functioning properly and efficiently. You will design, implement and maintain the internal networks of the business. You will manage day-to-day tasks such as installing new equipment or software, troubleshooting problems, and updating documentation for end-users in order to keep our systems running smoothly.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
- Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)
- Familiarity with access control models and network security
- Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)
- Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
- Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)
- Sharp troubleshooting skills
- Ability to work independently
- Organizational and mentoring skills
Requirements
- Senior Network Engineer
- Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.
- Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security, and data protection.
- Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configure and install switches, routers, wifi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
- Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
- Monitor network performance and integrity
- Troubleshooting network/application issues
- Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness
- Mentor team members on technical issues
- Maintain complete technical documentation
- Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability
- Knowledge of open-source a plus
Desired Skills:
- Python
- network security
- Cisco network operating systems