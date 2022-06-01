Senior SQL Database Administrator

Description

As a Senior SQL Database Administrator, you will be responsible for the daily operation of our databases instances. You will install, configure, performance tune, optimize and maintain database systems on the Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL platforms (on premise and in AWS).

The successful candidate for this role should have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, experience with multiple technology platforms, solid communication skills, works well within a team and cross teams, along with a desire to continue learning and strive for continual improvement.

Key Performance Areas

Database Administration:

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users

Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance

Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

Control access permissions and privileges

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

Monitor database capacity

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems

Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Improve business efficiency:

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Qualifications & Accreditations:

A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

