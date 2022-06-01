Description
As a Senior SQL Database Administrator, you will be responsible for the daily operation of our databases instances. You will install, configure, performance tune, optimize and maintain database systems on the Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL platforms (on premise and in AWS).
The successful candidate for this role should have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, experience with multiple technology platforms, solid communication skills, works well within a team and cross teams, along with a desire to continue learning and strive for continual improvement.
Key Performance Areas
Database Administration:
- Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users
- Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act
- Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance
- Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Control access permissions and privileges
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
- Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
- Monitor database capacity
- Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth
- Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems
- Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments
- Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls
Improve business efficiency:
- Develop and maintain best practices database documentation
- Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations
Qualifications & Accreditations:
- A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma
- Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills