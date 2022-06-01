servicenow developer

The Service Now Developer will provide administration, application development, maintenance, and technical support of the organisation’s ServiceNow Platform by using best practice techniques to configure robust solutions to the customer and ensuring Platform stability.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Collaborate with the delivery teams to obtain and analyze/interpret business requirements to purpose sustainable solutions in ServiceNow by following ServiceNow best practices
- Ensure requirements are understood, developed, tested, and delivered to specifications by closing all technical tasks related to configuration and implementation
- Provide software coding and customization including, but not limited to screen tailoring, workflow administration, report setup, data imports, integration, scripting, third party software integrations, and custom application development
- Design, implement, test, and deploy ServiceNow components like business rules, client scripting, UI Policies, ACLs, CSS, Properties, UI pages, Workflows, Contexts etc.
- Build custom applications as needed by the company and where a solution cannot be met with out of box or customized ServiceNow solutions
- Provide ongoing production administrative ServiceNow support, including advanced support via troubleshooting, answer “how to” technical and application configuration questions, implementing bug fixes and root cause analysis
- Collaborate effectively with other ServiceNow administrators to develop solutions and handle general updates and configuration changes/requests
- Identify system deficiencies and recommend solutions
- Design and develop queries, reports and dashboards
- Design and configure ServiceNow modules and forms
- Update and maintain a comprehensive testing protocol for ServiceNow instance upgrades with the purpose of certifying all applications for use after the upgrade completes
- Mentor and share technical knowledge with service management team
Desired Skills:
- ServiceNow API’s
- SSO
- SAML
- SSL
- Web Services
- LDAP
- JDBC
- ODBC
- REST
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular JS
- bootstrap –
- Knowledge of SQL
- XML
- JavaScript
- AJAX
- and third-party controls
- ServiceNow Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading Financial Insitute in Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Contract role