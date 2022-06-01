servicenow developer

The Service Now Developer will provide administration, application development, maintenance, and technical support of the organisation’s ServiceNow Platform by using best practice techniques to configure robust solutions to the customer and ensuring Platform stability.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Collaborate with the delivery teams to obtain and analyze/interpret business requirements to purpose sustainable solutions in ServiceNow by following ServiceNow best practices

Ensure requirements are understood, developed, tested, and delivered to specifications by closing all technical tasks related to configuration and implementation

Provide software coding and customization including, but not limited to screen tailoring, workflow administration, report setup, data imports, integration, scripting, third party software integrations, and custom application development

Design, implement, test, and deploy ServiceNow components like business rules, client scripting, UI Policies, ACLs, CSS, Properties, UI pages, Workflows, Contexts etc.

Build custom applications as needed by the company and where a solution cannot be met with out of box or customized ServiceNow solutions

Provide ongoing production administrative ServiceNow support, including advanced support via troubleshooting, answer “how to” technical and application configuration questions, implementing bug fixes and root cause analysis

Collaborate effectively with other ServiceNow administrators to develop solutions and handle general updates and configuration changes/requests

Identify system deficiencies and recommend solutions

Design and develop queries, reports and dashboards

Design and configure ServiceNow modules and forms

Update and maintain a comprehensive testing protocol for ServiceNow instance upgrades with the purpose of certifying all applications for use after the upgrade completes

Mentor and share technical knowledge with service management team

Desired Skills:

ServiceNow API’s

SSO

SAML

SSL

Web Services

LDAP

JDBC

ODBC

REST

HTML

CSS

Angular JS

bootstrap –

Knowledge of SQL

XML

JavaScript

AJAX

and third-party controls

ServiceNow Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading Financial Insitute in Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Contract role

