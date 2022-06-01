Software Test Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Test planning and test case automation.

Planning and creating all master data required for automated test scripts.

Creating and executing automated test plans on demand.

Managing automated script storage and versioning.

Analysing project documentation.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

Skills / Experience:

3 years tester experience.

1 years’ experience in each of the following:

Automated tools and testing.



Test analyst experience.



SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the using the following:

Scripting languages, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.



Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.



Test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.



Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.

