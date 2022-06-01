Systems Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include (But are not limited to):

Responsible for all System Administration of Syspro ERP.

Create and maintain user profiles, roles and overall access to Syspro functions.

Monitor and maintain the integrity of the master and transactional data in Syspro.

Oversee the daily performance of Syspro and report any issues to IT & CFO.

Ensure auditable changes are made and are noted effectively.

Scope value-adding features within Syspro to allow better use of the system and increase ROI.

Keep abreast with latest changes on Syspro, including changes made in ports/hotfixes as well as up to date with new solutions that are better suited to business processes.

Ensure continuous training is done on the Syspro Learning Channel (SLC).

Engage with other domain owners/users to ensure end to end solutions are implemented.

Communication, planning, and implementation of project deliverables.

Oversee the change control, enhancement and testing of new implementations.

Manage the relationships with all external service providers.

Provide day-to-day supervision and administration of the assigned business systems.

Reporting, implementation and maintenance of systems.

Act as project manager for new projects to ensure the successful and timeous completion. This would include the integration of third-party products into systems/databases. Ensure that proper training and roll-out is implemented throughout the company for all projects.

Construct and understand business processes that contribute to the successful implementation of enhanced or new systems.

Continuously improve business system processes.

In conjunction with relevant departments be responsible for the timeous resolution of support queries, including liaising with Consultants.

Provide user support for the end users as well as suggest improvements where necessary.

Provide/organise training sessions, where necessary, to improve user knowledge and effectiveness in business applications.

Attend to helpdesk tickets within 48 hours.

Assist with the year-end stock take and ensure roles and procedures are defined from a systems point of view.

Advise/assist users to perform transactions more effectively and help with the completion of tasks more efficiently.

Role Experience and Qualifications:

Relevant qualification

2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and or

2-5 Years Syspro and/or Database helpdesk support and/or

2-5 Years’ experience in relevant Business Systems

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Systems Administrator a company based in the Parow Industria area. The ideal candidate must have 2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and a relevant qualification

