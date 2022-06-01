Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production

Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production to join their dynamic team.

Job Description:

Outputs:



Liaise, manage and work together with the on-site IT service providers to ensure operational availability as per agreed service levels

Establish and continually improve the agreed IT service delivery service levels and processes

Provide input towards proactive service monitoring, capacity and infrastructure planning.

Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for one’s area of responsibility

Ensure IT Security Compliance of infrastructure solutions to approved requirements and standards

Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures

Manage and coordinate all tasks and activities performed by the local user service desk (Production).

Provide ongoing leadership support to the business with regards to client infrastructure.

Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility

Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)

Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within an office & production environment with technical experience within the MS Windows environment, MS Office Suite, mobile and telephony technology as well as proficient server and network knowledge.

Experience in Microsoft Power BI reporting

Experience in IT Service Management: Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers

ITIL certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Foundation, Problem Management, etc.

Valid driver license and own transport

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Information Technology

IT Service Management

Power BI Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position