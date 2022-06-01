Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production

Jun 1, 2022

Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Workplace Office & Production to join their dynamic team.
Job Description:

Outputs:

  • Liaise, manage and work together with the on-site IT service providers to ensure operational availability as per agreed service levels

  • Establish and continually improve the agreed IT service delivery service levels and processes

  • Provide input towards proactive service monitoring, capacity and infrastructure planning.

  • Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for one’s area of responsibility

  • Ensure IT Security Compliance of infrastructure solutions to approved requirements and standards

  • Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures

  • Manage and coordinate all tasks and activities performed by the local user service desk (Production).

  • Provide ongoing leadership support to the business with regards to client infrastructure.

  • Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility

  • Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)

  • Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within an office & production environment with technical experience within the MS Windows environment, MS Office Suite, mobile and telephony technology as well as proficient server and network knowledge.

  • Experience in Microsoft Power BI reporting

  • Experience in IT Service Management: Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers

  • ITIL certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Foundation, Problem Management, etc.

  • Valid driver license and own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • Information Technology
  • IT Service Management
  • Power BI Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position