Westcon-Comstor wins Palo Alto Networks distribution for SADC

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has signed a distribution agreement with Palo Alto Networks to deliver its Next-Generation Security Platform across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

With the Palo Alto platform at play, organisations can focus on their digital initiatives and pursue a digital-first strategy, knowing that their investment into the cloud and their use of mobile networks remain secure, and they can protect their most valued data assets from cybercriminals and accidental data leakage.

“We are deeply invested in developing and advancing our partner ecosystem, part of which is providing them with the right vendors who provide the technologies that meet an express and current business need,” says David Odayar, business unit manager: security at Westcon Southern Africa. “At Westcon-Comstor, we believe that Palo Alto Networks is one of these vendors and will be an exciting addition to our portfolio. We truly believe that our relationship with Palo Alto Networks will be transformative for the SADC security industry.”

All SADC resellers and partners who opt to add Palo Alto to their solutions offerings will be able to leverage the global capabilities of Westcon-Comstor while leveraging local expertise to support the logistics, training, support, and professional services requirements of customers. Enablement forms a central part of the partnership, providing partners access to demo kit, partner-led training, and assistance with vendor onboarding.

The Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform specifically targets breach prevention, leveraging threat information it shares across the security functions of multiple systems for better security in increasingly mobile, modern networks. Notably, customers benefit from its ability to marry network, cloud, and endpoint security with advanced threat intelligence in a natively integrated security platform.