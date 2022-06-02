Analyst Developer (Power Platform) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking for a strong Analyst Developer (Power Platform) with a minimum of 3 years’ experience using Microsoft Power Platform, SharePoint development, or Dynamics 365 development with a strong knowledge of database design and modelling. Microsoft certifications for Power Apps, Power Automat, Power BI and Applications Development. This is a hybrid position; successful candidate will be required to be on site from time-to-time if based in Cape Town, but any SA locations will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Database design and modelling

Power Apps

Power Automate

Power BI

Dynamic 365 Development

Microsoft Power Platform

