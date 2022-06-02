Business Analyst: CAM(Credit)(CH796) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst in the Client Account Management (Credit) area.
Purpose Statement
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
- Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
- Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
- Must have detailed knowledge of (Minimum)
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
- Detailed knowledge of (ideal)
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Banking systems
- Credit Granting/Savings Life Cycle
- Collections Environment & Life Cycle
- Originations life cycle
- Links between granting and scorecards
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
- Solid understanding of:
- Exposure to Credit Risk Rule Engine Software i.e., Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze/Triad
- Project Management & tactical tasks
- Communication Skills and Conflict Management
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.