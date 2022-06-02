Business Analyst: CAM(Credit)(CH796) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Jun 2, 2022

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst in the Client Account Management (Credit) area.

Purpose Statement

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

  • Must have detailed knowledge of (Minimum)
    • Banking and IT Standards and governance
    • Testing practices and methodology
  • Detailed knowledge of (ideal)
    • Agile development life cycle
    • Change Management
    • Banking systems
    • Credit Granting/Savings Life Cycle
    • Collections Environment & Life Cycle
    • Originations life cycle
    • Links between granting and scorecards
    • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
  • Solid understanding of:
    • Exposure to Credit Risk Rule Engine Software i.e., Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze/Triad
    • Project Management & tactical tasks
    • Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

