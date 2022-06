CNC Programmer

My Client in the Medical Sector is looking for a CNC Programmer

Must have:

5 Years Experience

Medical Equipment experience

Fusion Experience

Self disciplinned

Hard Worker

Minimum Matric

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Medical Equipment Experience

Fusion Experience

self driven

5 Years Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

My Client in the medical industry is seeking the skills of an CNC Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position