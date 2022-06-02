Data Analyst (Logistics) – Gauteng Sunninghill

Manage and utilize analytical methods and a variety of tools to understand, predict, and/or control logistics operations and processes.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Data manipulation and reporting experience
  • Tableau or PowerBI
  • Minimum two years of working experience in a distribution and /or warehousing environment

Responsibilities:

  • Reporting of required performance metrics
  • Data management, collating and preparing data from various sources, analyzing performance, identifying problems, highlighting data discrepancies, and developing recommendations that support logistics management.
  • Developing and maintaining cost estimates, forecasts, and cost models
  • Execute day to day processes and perform data management applying a combination of data mining, data modeling, and data analysis; cost/benefit analysis and/or problem analysis
  • Investigating and investigating data trends and collaborating with internal and external supply chain partners
  • Undertake ad-hoc queries and maintain reports from a variety of resources as specific to a department or organizational needs to support the business
  • Responsible for conducting analysis and creating reports of weekly and monthly KPIs and forecasts

Requirements and Skills:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain and Logistics
  • Minimum of two years experience in a distribution and warehousing environment
  • Advanced computer literacy
  • Data manipulation and reporting experience using Tableau or PowerBI

Desired Skills:

  • data reporting
  • performance metrics
  • data manipulation
  • data extraction
  • SAP
  • EWM
  • Advanced Excel
  • claims
  • data modeling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

African retail and wholesale group – distributor of consumer goods and retailer of general merchandise, liquor, home improvements, building supplies, and food wholesaler in Africa.

