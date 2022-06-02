Data Analyst (Logistics)

Manage and utilize analytical methods and a variety of tools to understand, predict, and/or control logistics operations and processes.
Minimum Requirements:
- Data manipulation and reporting experience
- Tableau or PowerBI
- Minimum two years of working experience in a distribution and /or warehousing environment
Responsibilities:
- Reporting of required performance metrics
- Data management, collating and preparing data from various sources, analyzing performance, identifying problems, highlighting data discrepancies, and developing recommendations that support logistics management.
- Developing and maintaining cost estimates, forecasts, and cost models
- Execute day to day processes and perform data management applying a combination of data mining, data modeling, and data analysis; cost/benefit analysis and/or problem analysis
- Investigating and investigating data trends and collaborating with internal and external supply chain partners
- Undertake ad-hoc queries and maintain reports from a variety of resources as specific to a department or organizational needs to support the business
- Responsible for conducting analysis and creating reports of weekly and monthly KPIs and forecasts
Requirements and Skills:
- Matric Certificate
- Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain and Logistics
- Minimum of two years experience in a distribution and warehousing environment
- Advanced computer literacy
- Data manipulation and reporting experience using Tableau or PowerBI
Desired Skills:
- data reporting
- performance metrics
- data manipulation
- data extraction
- SAP
- EWM
- Advanced Excel
- claims
- data modeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
African retail and wholesale group – distributor of consumer goods and retailer of general merchandise, liquor, home improvements, building supplies, and food wholesaler in Africa.