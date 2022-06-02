Enterprise Security Architect

Jun 2, 2022

Enterprise Security Architect

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria / Hybrid working requirements

Position Overview:

There is a great opportunity available at a reputable financial services concern for an experienced Enterprise Security Architect.

The main purpose of this position:

  • To manage the security architecture domain and landscape
  • Develop reference content and ensure the application thereof in the strategic and operational environment for a safer work environment.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

  • A completed Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Computer Science or Informatics / a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering
  • An industry-specific qualification, for example TOGAF 9.1 certified and SABSA foundation certified
  • Security industry certifications such as CISSP-ISSAP, GSE, GSE, CGEIT
  • Postgraduate qualification (will be an added advantage)
  • 5 – 7 years’ experience in Risk Analysis, Security Architecture, Design, Enterprise Architecture or Solutions Architecture

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

A reputable financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus
  • Group Life Assurance

