Enterprise Security Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Enterprise Security Architect

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria / Hybrid working requirements

Position Overview:

There is a great opportunity available at a reputable financial services concern for an experienced Enterprise Security Architect.

The main purpose of this position:

To manage the security architecture domain and landscape

Develop reference content and ensure the application thereof in the strategic and operational environment for a safer work environment.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Computer Science or Informatics / a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering

An industry-specific qualification, for example TOGAF 9.1 certified and SABSA foundation certified

Security industry certifications such as CISSP-ISSAP, GSE, GSE, CGEIT

Postgraduate qualification (will be an added advantage)

5 – 7 years’ experience in Risk Analysis, Security Architecture, Design, Enterprise Architecture or Solutions Architecture

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A reputable financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

