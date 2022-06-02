Enterprise Security Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Enterprise Security Architect
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria / Hybrid working requirements
Position Overview:
There is a great opportunity available at a reputable financial services concern for an experienced Enterprise Security Architect.
The main purpose of this position:
- To manage the security architecture domain and landscape
- Develop reference content and ensure the application thereof in the strategic and operational environment for a safer work environment.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- A completed Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Computer Science or Informatics / a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering
- An industry-specific qualification, for example TOGAF 9.1 certified and SABSA foundation certified
- Security industry certifications such as CISSP-ISSAP, GSE, GSE, CGEIT
- Postgraduate qualification (will be an added advantage)
- 5 – 7 years’ experience in Risk Analysis, Security Architecture, Design, Enterprise Architecture or Solutions Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A reputable financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance