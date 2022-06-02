ICT C#.NET Senior Systems Developer

We currently have a vacant role available for a Snr C#.NET Systems Developer with MCF, TSQL, SSIS, SSRS, SharePoint, ASP.NET and Agile methodology experience. Must have knowledge of PEGA 8 components, Case and Data Management and UI and an understanding of PEGA best practices, integration rules and guardrails. This role is open to permanent or contract Developers who are willing to work in a hybrid model environment.

Desired Skills:

MCF (Microsoft Communication Foundation)

TSQL

SSIS/ SSRS

C#

JavaScript

MS Sharepoint

Agile Methodology

