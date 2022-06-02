IT Specialist: Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria Region

To work with provincial treasuries and their related municipalities to improve accounting and audit related support, including improving accounting practices, internal governance and controls.



Responsibilities:

Institutional Support:

Conduct baseline assessments that will inform the customisation and development of the Support Plan (SP).

Compliance with related reforms and regulations:

Assist and support municipalities in complying with the stipulations and timeframes and supporting regulations

Develop and implement systems to analyse and monitor compliance by municipalities and supporting regulations and identify gap areas and possible non-compliance.

Provide technical support, guidance and recommendations to non­complying municipalities

UIF and Consequence Management:

Assist PTs and municipalities to process UIF&W recommendations and decisions through Councils and Municipal Public Accounts Committees

Internal Controls:

Provide guidance and insight ‘to the PTs and municipalities in designing, implementing and effectively monitoring internal controls relating to non-compliance.

Audit action plans:

Provide technical support, assistance and guidance to PTs and municipalities in developing, implementing and reviewing municipal audit action plans relating to non-compliance

Provide support and make recommendations at related meetings on the implementation of municipal audit action plans.

Systems development and enhancements:

Undertake review of web enabled systems (audit action plan system, Calendar and system and applications) and propose areas for enhancements and developments.

Participate, facilitate and interact in engagements with various stakeholders to discuss system / applications enhancements and developments.

System monitoring and maintenance:

Monitor the performance of the web enabled systems and applications and propose/ implement changes to improve performance

Monitor and maintain the database logs

Undertake and perform error resolution on the web systems, applications, API and automation engines

Institutional support, internal audit, audit committees, audit action plan, internal controls.

About The Employer:



Requirements:

Educational qualification in Internal Auditing, Accounting, Auditing, Risk Management or relevant field.

Experience in Local Government internal audit.

Experience in managerial positions.

EE Disclaimer: Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companyâ€™s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer: Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Learn more/Apply for this position