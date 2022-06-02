Junior DevOps Support Engineer

- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities in the Development environment
- After-hours work will be required from time to time
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Sc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
– 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
– 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
– 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
– Solid understanding of networking
Advantageous skills and experience
– Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
– Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting