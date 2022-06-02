Junior Test Analyst – Western Cape Somerset West

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.

Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.

Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.

Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.

Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.

Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.

Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Minimum Requirements:

2 years tester experience.

1 years test analyst experience.

2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification or equivalent would be advantageous

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

Jira

UML

Sparx

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of tests as an integral part of Interfront’s engineering process to deliver quality software. This work includes regression testing (test execution) in an iterative development scenario.

