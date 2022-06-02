SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Responsibilities:
- Functional refinement of requirements in Picking and Line Supply (Epics and User stories).
- Process design in for Picking and Line Supply (eWM).
- Customizing of the defined processes.
- Developer support for implementation new enhancements (User stories).
- Testing in eWM (manual as well as automated, CBTA or Tosca).
Essential Skills Required:
- eWM_S4 decentral experience (advantageous).
- S/4 technical understanding(advantageous).
- Agile working experience(advantageous).
- At least 5 years’ experience in eWM as a functional consultant (process design, customizing and specification for enhancements).
- At least 10 years expert knowledge in WM (R/3).
- At least 10 years knowledge of SAP logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD, integration to FI).
- In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager).
- In depth experience and capability to analyse an eWM / WM by debugging the code.
Qualifications:
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Management or a related field or similar qualification.
- 5 years’ experience developing in eWM.
- 10 years’ experience in SAP.
What is offered?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
- High Work-Life balance.
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices.
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer to join their team!