SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jun 2, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Functional refinement of requirements in Picking and Line Supply (Epics and User stories).
  • Process design in for Picking and Line Supply (eWM).
  • Customizing of the defined processes.
  • Developer support for implementation new enhancements (User stories).
  • Testing in eWM (manual as well as automated, CBTA or Tosca).

Essential Skills Required:

  • eWM_S4 decentral experience (advantageous).
  • S/4 technical understanding(advantageous).
  • Agile working experience(advantageous).
  • At least 5 years’ experience in eWM as a functional consultant (process design, customizing and specification for enhancements).
  • At least 10 years expert knowledge in WM (R/3).
  • At least 10 years knowledge of SAP logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD, integration to FI).
  • In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager).
  • In depth experience and capability to analyse an eWM / WM by debugging the code.

Qualifications:

  • Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Management or a related field or similar qualification.
  • 5 years’ experience developing in eWM.
  • 10 years’ experience in SAP.

What is offered?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
  • High Work-Life balance.
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices.
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position