SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Functional refinement of requirements in Picking and Line Supply (Epics and User stories).

Process design in for Picking and Line Supply (eWM).

Customizing of the defined processes.

Developer support for implementation new enhancements (User stories).

Testing in eWM (manual as well as automated, CBTA or Tosca).

Essential Skills Required:

eWM_S4 decentral experience (advantageous).

S/4 technical understanding(advantageous).

Agile working experience(advantageous).

At least 5 years’ experience in eWM as a functional consultant (process design, customizing and specification for enhancements).

At least 10 years expert knowledge in WM (R/3).

At least 10 years knowledge of SAP logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD, integration to FI).

In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager).

In depth experience and capability to analyse an eWM / WM by debugging the code.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Management or a related field or similar qualification.

5 years’ experience developing in eWM.

10 years’ experience in SAP.

What is offered?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.

High Work-Life balance.

Remote / On-site work location flexibility.

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices.

Dynamic Global Team collaboration.

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP eWM Consultant – Software Engineer to join their team!

