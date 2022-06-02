Senior Software Developer – Remote at Columbus Consulting

Jun 2, 2022

Become part of a dynamic software development team.

  • Design, develop, enhance and maintain multiple systems
  • Develop web applications and features to enhance web applications
  • Database manipulation and integration
  • Object-oriented design principles and design patterns

Requirements:

  • 5+ Years of software development experience
  • 5+ Years’ experience in C#, ASP.NET MVC, RDLC, HTML, JavaScript, [URL Removed] MS SQL Server, jQuery, HTML/CSS, SQL Server Reporting, GitHub, Azure, GraphQL, Apollo Angular, Dapper, working in visual studio 2019 and visual code, .net core and entity framework core and an understanding of API’s
  • Client-centric attitude and service orientated
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attach copies of your qualifications and ID to the application
  • Connectivity for remote working

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • RDLC
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • Knockout.js
  • MS SQL Server
  • jQuery
  • HTML/CSS
  • SQL Server Reporting
  • GitHub
  • Azure
  • GraphQL
  • Apollo Angular
  • Dapper
  • Visual Studio 2019
  • Visual Code
  • .Net Core
  • Entity Framework
  • API’s
  • Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position