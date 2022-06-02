Snr Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: System Engineer

Based in Fourways, Johannesburg

A leading Managed Services company is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their growing team.

Required: In-depth understanding of Windows Servers (2016 & 2019) & Administration & troubleshooting skills, such as Active Directory, DNS, DHCP. Good understanding of Cloud, Networking, Firewalling, Storage, Virtual Infrastructure and backup technologies.

5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position, experience in managing server infrastructure across multiple sites. Managing deployments/rollouts and server virtualization technologies.

A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking, Microsoft IIS administration and configuration, Administration of Microsoft Exchange and O365 and the ability to troubleshoot network issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

Ability to troubleshoot VPN issues as well as LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration and troubleshooting.

