Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.

Requirements:

Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport

Matric/Grade 12

Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app dev DevelopmentWeb

Knowledge:

Windows Development

NET Framework and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript

jQuery, Angular and React

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

SQL Server

Database Design

Database Administration

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

Git source control

Windows Server

SharePoint

Workflow Development

Dynamics CRM

Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

Duties and Responsibilities:

Planning

Analysis

Design

Implementation

Testing & Integration

Maintenance and Support

Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

