Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters

Jun 2, 2022

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.

Requirements:

  • Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport
  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app dev DevelopmentWeb

Knowledge:

  • Windows Development
  • NET Framework and Core
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
  • HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
  • jQuery, Angular and React
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  • SQL Server
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration
  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
  • Git source control
  • Windows Server
  • SharePoint
  • Workflow Development
  • Dynamics CRM
  • Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Planning
  • Analysis
  • Design
  • Implementation
  • Testing & Integration
  • Maintenance and Support

