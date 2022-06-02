Software Tester lll- Software Technology – Gauteng Johannesburg

Software Tester lll- Software Technology
Location: Sandton, Gauteng
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Position Overview:
A highly specialised software technology concern has an exciting new opportunity for a Software Tester lll.
One will create and update automated scripts required to run automated regression testing process. Debug results and maintain existing scripts and up to date test packs. Identify and analyse functional business changes in the system, analyse failed test results, raise defects, and control versions of scripts. Plan script changes and schedule daily workload.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed matric certificate
- A completed relevant bachelor’s degree / diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology
- 6 – 8 years relevant work experience in the field of IT Testing (automation and manual testing)
- Experience in an IT Consulting firm is required
- Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- Covid -19 vaccination certificate essential
Desired Skills:
- Software Tester
- Software Testing
- Automated Scripts Creation and Updates
- Automated Regression Testing Process
- Debugging
- Test Packs Update
- Analyse Failed Test Results
- Raise Defects
- Control Versions of Scripts
- Plan Script Changes
- IT Testing
- IT Consulting Industry Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
A highly specialised software technology concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus