Systems Administrator (Syspro ERP)

The Systems Administrator will be responsible for the ERP system, Order Portal, and various other databases. This will entail the installation, upgrades and monitoring of hardware and software. The role will require a problem-solving attitude with an ability to communicate and collaborate with the necessary role players and service providers to maintain these databases.

Qualifications/Knowledge:

Relevant qualification and

2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and/or

2-5 Years Syspro and/or Database helpdesk support and/or

2-5 Years’ experience in relevant Business Systems

Key Performance Areas:

Responsible for all System Administration of Syspro ERP.

Create and maintain user profiles, roles, and overall access to Syspro functions.

Monitor and maintain the integrity of the master and transactional data in Syspro.

Oversee the daily performance of Syspro and report any issues to IT & CFO.

Ensure auditable changes are made and are noted effectively.

Scope value-adding features within Syspro to allow better use of the system and increase ROI.

Keep abreast with latest changes on Syspro, including changes made in ports/hotfixes as well as up to date with new solutions that are better suited to business processes.

Ensure continuous training is done on the Syspro Learning Channel (SLC).

Engage with other domain owners/users to ensure end to end solutions are implemented.

Communication, planning, and implementation of project deliverables.

Oversee the change control, enhancement, and testing of new implementations.

Manage the relationships with all external service providers.

Provide day-to-day supervision and administration of the assigned business systems.

Reporting, implementation, and maintenance of systems.

Act as project manager for new projects to ensure the successful and timeous completion. This would include the integration of third-party products into systems/databases. Ensure that proper training and roll-out is implemented throughout the company for all projects.

Construct and understand business processes that contribute to the successful implementation of enhanced or new systems.

Continuously improve business system processes.

In conjunction with relevant departments be responsible for the timeous resolution of support queries, including liaising with consultants.

Provide user support for the end users as well as suggest improvements where necessary.

Provide/organize training sessions, where necessary, to improve user knowledge and effectiveness in business applications.

Attend to helpdesk tickets within 48 hours.

Assist with the year-end stock take and ensure roles and procedures are defined from a systems point of view.

Advise/assist users to perform transactions more effectively and help with the completion of tasks more efficiently.

Skills:

A good financial understanding of transactional processing across all the modules in Syspro to ensure system supports business processes and maintains data integrity.

Understand how to initiate an improvement project and see it through to fruition.

Ability to establish and maintain positive working relationships with other employees and service providers.

Effective communication and interaction with management, users, and relevant stakeholders.

Strong understanding of Syspro architecture, including administration, system functionality and customization tools, and data structures in the database

High proficiency in Excel and T-SQL

Excellent analytical, design, and organizational skills, with strong critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

Experience with production to assist manufacturing operations

Knowledge of integration principles with Syspro sub-modules / GL

Planning and business process improvement skills

Desired Skills:

Syspro ERP

Systems Administrator

T-SQL

Database helpdesk

