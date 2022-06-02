Worldwide hardcopy peripheral shipments down

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals decreased 12,3% year over year to 22,4-million units in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

Shipment value was down 10,6% year over year during the quarter to $9.7 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Manufacturing constraints and logistic issues continued to be the main causes of the declining market.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Supply chain issues, a shortage of semiconductors, and a surge in price all contributed to the overall decline of the HCP market in 1Q22. The impact was broad with year-over-year contraction in all regional markets in 1Q22. The Asia/Pacific (except Japan and China) (APeJC) region recorded the smallest year-over-year decline (-0.4%) due to strong demand from both the consumer and commercial segments. Most countries were able to reopen all economic sectors and achieved slight recovery from the supply shortage.

Canon recorded the best year-over-year growth among the top 4 HCP companies, increasing unit shipments 2.7% year over year to nearly 4.9 million units. The company’s expansion was driven by double-digit gains in inkjet shipments, specifically in the under $100 price band.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q22 Unit Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Unit Shipments 1Q21 Market Share 1Q22/1Q21 Growth 1. HP Inc 8,386,439 37.4% 10,816,275 43.2% -22.5% 2. Canon Group 4,846,206 21.6% 4,720748 18.5% +2.7% 3. Epson 4,574,914 20.4% 4,955,737 19.4% -7.7% 4. Brother 1,659,617 7.4% 1,834,434 7.2% -9.5% 5. Pantum 416,657 1.9% 319,828 1.3% +30.3% Others 2,524,219 11.3% 2,897,489 11.3% -12.9% Total 22,408,052 100.0% 25,544,511 100.0% -12.3% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 12, 2022