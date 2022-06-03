Automation Engineer – Limpopo

- Implement advanced mining automation systems to improve the safety and productivity of the underground operation.
- Implement and integrate underground safety, mining automation, telecommunication, and operations management systems and to have oversight on the integrity of such systems.
QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12 certificate, or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification.
- Minimum 7 years’ work experience in the engineering or mining industry of which 3 years must have been in a management capacity
- 5 years’ practical experience at system management level of the installation and integration of underground TMM mining automation systems
- Project management experience
- Bachelor’s or BTech degree or National Diploma in a discipline relevant to Mining Automation (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic/Mechatronics Engineering)
- Government Certificate of Competence (GCC – Mines and Work (Electrical or Mechanical)) will be advantageous
- Professional registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as a Professional Engineer or Engineering Technologist will be advantageous.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Performance of the Automation Engineer will be evaluated against the following KRAs:
- Ensure that legal, safety, environmental and hygiene standards are complied with and maintained.
- Interpret organizational requirements for the section, to compile and develop a risk log with appropriate mitigation solutions.
- Implement policies and develop procedures to ensure adherence to Engineering and Operational standards.
- Allocate and manage the utilization of financial resources and value add to optimize engineering
- Availability and life cycle management of equipment.
- Manage and co-ordinate teams and resources to execute maintenance and operational plans.
- Direct the development, motivation and utilization of human resources for the section.
- Ensure a competent knowledge base for continued success within area of responsibility.
- Coordinate the development, management and enhancement of maintenance strategies and plans.
- Develop appropriate engineering maintenance and project systems to support he strategic plans.
Desired Skills:
- Mining Automation
- Safety Management
- Environmental Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma