Automation Engineer – Limpopo

Jun 3, 2022

  • Implement advanced mining automation systems to improve the safety and productivity of the underground operation.
  • Implement and integrate underground safety, mining automation, telecommunication, and operations management systems and to have oversight on the integrity of such systems.

QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12 certificate, or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification.
  • Minimum 7 years’ work experience in the engineering or mining industry of which 3 years must have been in a management capacity
  • 5 years’ practical experience at system management level of the installation and integration of underground TMM mining automation systems
  • Project management experience
  • Bachelor’s or BTech degree or National Diploma in a discipline relevant to Mining Automation (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic/Mechatronics Engineering)
  • Government Certificate of Competence (GCC – Mines and Work (Electrical or Mechanical)) will be advantageous
  • Professional registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as a Professional Engineer or Engineering Technologist will be advantageous.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Performance of the Automation Engineer will be evaluated against the following KRAs:
  • Ensure that legal, safety, environmental and hygiene standards are complied with and maintained.
  • Interpret organizational requirements for the section, to compile and develop a risk log with appropriate mitigation solutions.
  • Implement policies and develop procedures to ensure adherence to Engineering and Operational standards.
  • Allocate and manage the utilization of financial resources and value add to optimize engineering
  • Availability and life cycle management of equipment.
  • Manage and co-ordinate teams and resources to execute maintenance and operational plans.
  • Direct the development, motivation and utilization of human resources for the section.
  • Ensure a competent knowledge base for continued success within area of responsibility.
  • Coordinate the development, management and enhancement of maintenance strategies and plans.
  • Develop appropriate engineering maintenance and project systems to support he strategic plans.

Desired Skills:

  • Mining Automation
  • Safety Management
  • Environmental Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

