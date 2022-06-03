Automation Test Analyst -4866549 – Gauteng Pretoria

a Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Automation Test Analyst to assist with the operational requests and projects within the Bank
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL
- Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification;
- ISTQB foundation OR Test
- Agile Testing
- B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
- 8 to 10 years’ experience in Software
- 7 to 10 years experienced in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign
- Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).
- Limited knowledge of software
- Extensive experience in Integration
- API Testing
- Web services Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)
- Knowledge of C# and
- Knowledge of Visual Basics
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing Methodology
- Experience in Automating API service
- Knowledge of DevSecOps
The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end system testing of the SADC-RTGS ISO200022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.
- Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance
- Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed
- Executing test scripts and analysing test
- Operating in DevSecOps environment
- Working across multiple applications and
- Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM
- Develop and Execute Manual Test cases through MF ALM
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work
- Run automated testing
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)
Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.
Must have:
Analytical Skills
Building Trust
Service Orientation
Decision Making
- Automation Testing framework
- Testing Approach
- Automation Testing Plans
- Testing Scripts
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results
- Defects Management Reports
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
- Test Closure Reports
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
- Test Completion Sign Off
Desired Skills:
- Extensive experience in Integration Testing
- Exp of Automation Framework
- Business Process Testing Framework
- C# and JAVA.
- Visual Basics
- Automation testing tools (MF ALM
- UFT