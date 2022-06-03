Automation Test Analyst -4866549

a Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Automation Test Analyst to assist with the operational requests and projects within the Bank

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification;

ISTQB foundation OR Test

Agile Testing

B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

8 to 10 years’ experience in Software

7 to 10 years experienced in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).

Limited knowledge of software

Extensive experience in Integration

API Testing

Web services Testing

Understanding of testing concepts e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

Knowledge of C# and

Knowledge of Visual Basics

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing Methodology

Experience in Automating API service

Knowledge of DevSecOps

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end system testing of the SADC-RTGS ISO200022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

Executing test scripts and analysing test

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Working across multiple applications and

Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

Develop and Execute Manual Test cases through MF ALM

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

Run automated testing

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

Must have:

Analytical Skills

Building Trust

Service Orientation

Decision Making

Automation Testing framework

Testing Approach

Automation Testing Plans

Testing Scripts

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off

Desired Skills:

Extensive experience in Integration Testing

Exp of Automation Framework

Business Process Testing Framework

C# and JAVA.

Visual Basics

Automation testing tools (MF ALM

UFT

