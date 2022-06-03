Automation Test Analyst -4866549

Jun 3, 2022

a Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Automation Test Analyst to assist with the operational requests and projects within the Bank
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

  • Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification;

  • ISTQB foundation OR Test

  • Agile Testing

  • B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

  • 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

  • 8 to 10 years’ experience in Software

  • 7 to 10 years experienced in conducting System Integration testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

  • Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation Testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).

  • Limited knowledge of software

  • Extensive experience in Integration

  • API Testing

  • Web services Testing

  • Understanding of testing concepts e., testing methodologies and techniques.

  • Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

  • Knowledge of C# and

  • Knowledge of Visual Basics

  • Experience in ISO Testing

  • Agile Testing Methodology

  • Experience in Automating API service

  • Knowledge of DevSecOps

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end system testing of the SADC-RTGS ISO200022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

  • Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

  • Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test

  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

  • Executing test scripts and analysing test

  • Operating in DevSecOps environment

  • Working across multiple applications and

  • Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

  • Develop and Execute Manual Test cases through MF ALM

  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

  • Run automated testing

  • Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;

  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes

  • Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

Must have:
Analytical Skills
Building Trust
Service Orientation
Decision Making

  • Automation Testing framework

  • Testing Approach

  • Automation Testing Plans

  • Testing Scripts

  • Read development code

  • Operate in DevSecOps

  • Test Execution Results

  • Defects Management Reports

  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

  • Test Closure Reports

  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

  • Test Completion Sign Off

Desired Skills:

  • Extensive experience in Integration Testing
  • Exp of Automation Framework
  • Business Process Testing Framework
  • C# and JAVA.
  • Visual Basics
  • Automation testing tools (MF ALM
  • UFT

