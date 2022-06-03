AWS Full Stack Java Developer at Quadrant Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Full Stack Developer with AWS Experience
- experience level – intermediate – 3 to 5 years
- AWS Cloud, API, Java and Serverless development and support
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Participate in stand-ups
- Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications
- Technical Skill Required :
- AWS Cloud (must have)
- Java 8+
- JEE
- JavaScript
- API Development, REST services, RESTful APIs
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle Knowledge
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
Desired Skills:
- AWS Cloud (must have) Java 8+ JEE JavaScript API Development
- REST services
- RESTful APIs SQL with DB2
- Postgres and Oracle Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma