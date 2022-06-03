AWS Full Stack Java Developer at Quadrant Systems

Jun 3, 2022

  • Full Stack Developer with AWS Experience
  • experience level – intermediate – 3 to 5 years
  • AWS Cloud, API, Java and Serverless development and support
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Participate in stand-ups
  • Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications
  • Technical Skill Required :
  • AWS Cloud (must have)
  • Java 8+
  • JEE
  • JavaScript
  • API Development, REST services, RESTful APIs
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle Knowledge
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support
  • Troubleshooting deployments

Desired Skills:

  • REST services
  • RESTful APIs SQL with DB2
  • Postgres and Oracle Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position