Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town ( North) is currently looking for a Intermediate Business Analyst to join them on a contract basis

JOB DESCRIPTION

Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training documents that the business can use.

Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement

Maintaining process and data models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.

Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short term insurance sector

Key Outputs

Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components

Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

Gather and interpret requirements from the business

Participate in the solution design process

Prepare the requirements specifications

Define the success criteria for solution testing

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration

Performing business analysis and process improvement

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training

Assist (when necessary) with systems testing

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant business qualification including some financial studies

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognised training institution

Experience in financial analysis would be preferred

3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry

Experience in technical writing

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage

SKILLS

Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN

Business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar

UML would be a recommendation

Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.

KNOWLEDGE

Financial management

Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

COMPETENCIES

Working with people

Deciding and initiating action

Planning and organizing

Negotiating and influencing

Facilitation

Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Essential skills

Java SE on Linux

Spring

Hibernate

The following skills will be preferred, but not essential

JPA

JTA

JMS

Camel

Web Services – SOAP

Agile

Jira usage

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

