Business Analyst – Finance at Datonomy Solutions

Certified Business Analyst with 5+ years of relavant finance experience.

This is related to compliance / regulatory projects such as fiscal, VAT regulations etc.

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Finance

VAT

