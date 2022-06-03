Business Analyst – Gauteng

We are looking for a Business Analyst who is able to start as soon as possible with a minimum of 6 years experience in Mapping business process to technical system outputs, drafting business requirement specifications, technical functional system requirements and standard operating procedures, SSRS and PowerBI Reporting Services. Experience in a custom development application and Agile environment.

Work – hybrid model, based in Gauteng.

Vaccination for this role is mandatory.

Desired Skills:

Agile

SSRS

PowerBI Reporting

Custom development application

