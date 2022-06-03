CNC Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the manufacturing industry is urgently looking for an experienced CNC Programmer to join their organization

Location: Wynberg, Gauteng

Requirements:

Minimum of two years of shop experience / setting up and programming for CNC Punch Presses required.

The Ability to develop accurate flat patterns is required.

Independent knowledge of Solid Edge / CAD platforms is a plus.

Experience with AP100/ Dr. ABE/ Amada software is essential.

Must have an excellent understanding of Punch Presses, knowledge of Laser a plus.

Must be able to interpret and understand Technical Drawings and the fundamental principles of geometric dimensioning and tolerance are required.

Must have excellent math skills

Previous experience with Enterprise Resource Planning software is a plus.

Responsibilities:



Responsible for the programming of Amada CNC Punch Presses to produce sheet metal parts with optimum cycle times and minimum setup times.

Maintain current program files and revision updates as needed.

Interpret and creates shop drawings from customer models and create flat pattern layouts of parts.

Make adjustments to adhere to established specifications or to correct faulty programming and to ensure all standards can be met.

Troubleshoot punching issues identified by internal and external customers.

Maintain tooling library, managing the placement of data files within the network, standards, and procedures.

Designs and Request quotes for standard and special tooling.

Desired Skills:

CNC

ERP

Solid Edge

CAD

