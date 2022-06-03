Integration Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months extendable contract
Experience:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration Testing.
- API Testing
- Web services Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Integration Test Execution
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree