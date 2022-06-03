INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at Optimi – Gauteng Centurion

Optimi is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and systems integration.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification/relevant experience.
- Solid experience with the following technologies: [URL Removed] Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, C#.NET, Git, RESTful web Services, MVC, ASP.NET.
- Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD best practices will be advantageous.
- Self-motivated individual.
- Four or more years of relevant experience.
- Fluent in English.
- Be able to prioritise and meet deadlines.
- Great communication skills.
DUTIES
- Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.
- Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.
- Collaborate on overall technical solution design.
- Write clear, concise, well-documented code.
- Participate in regular code reviews with senior development team members.
- Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.
- Keep up to date on technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape.
- Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Vue.js
- Node.js
- Postgres
- SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML/CSS
- C#.NET
- Git
- RESTful web Services
- MVC
- ASP.NET.