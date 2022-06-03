IT Business Analyst (LWCapeTown) at Mediro ICT

An Institutes IT Department based in Rondebosch Cape Town is looking for an IT Business Analyst to join their team for a 12-month contract. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Requirement elicitation, analysis, and prioritization
- Documentation of business, functional and non-functional requirements
- Stakeholder relationship management
- Conducting Enterprise analysis for Strategic initiatives
- Business process reviews and process mapping.
- Assisting with market assessments, feasibility studies, and solution development
- Developing business cases
- Assisting in the Project Management and Systems Development Life Cycles: e.g.
- stakeholder mapping.
- risk assessment.
- assisting in project scoping, planning, and estimation.
- assisting with solution designs and the development of prototypes and mock-ups.
- assisting with quality control through the development of test plans, test packs, and facilitation of user acceptance testing (UAT).
- Serving as the “voice of the customer”, ensuring that technology solutions/services meet business requirements.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s / BTech degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems or a related IT Management qualification / Industry recognized Business Analysis certification.
- A minimum of 5 years’ relevant BA experience in a medium to complex projects
- A thorough understanding of and proficiency in the Software / Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process
- Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite with exposure to modeling tools such as BPMN, MS Visio, ARIS, etc
- Thorough understanding of and experience working within an industry-recognized project management methodology
- Proven track record of serving as the liaison between business and technical development and delivery teams.