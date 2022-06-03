IT Business Analyst (LWCapeTown) at Mediro ICT

Jun 3, 2022

An Institutes IT Department based in Rondebosch Cape Town is looking for an IT Business Analyst to join their team for a 12-month contract. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Requirement elicitation, analysis, and prioritization
  • Documentation of business, functional and non-functional requirements
  • Stakeholder relationship management
  • Conducting Enterprise analysis for Strategic initiatives
  • Business process reviews and process mapping.
  • Assisting with market assessments, feasibility studies, and solution development
  • Developing business cases
  • Assisting in the Project Management and Systems Development Life Cycles: e.g.
    • stakeholder mapping.
    • risk assessment.
    • assisting in project scoping, planning, and estimation.
    • assisting with solution designs and the development of prototypes and mock-ups.
    • assisting with quality control through the development of test plans, test packs, and facilitation of user acceptance testing (UAT).
    • Serving as the “voice of the customer”, ensuring that technology solutions/services meet business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s / BTech degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems or a related IT Management qualification / Industry recognized Business Analysis certification.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ relevant BA experience in a medium to complex projects
  • A thorough understanding of and proficiency in the Software / Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process
  • Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite with exposure to modeling tools such as BPMN, MS Visio, ARIS, etc
  • Thorough understanding of and experience working within an industry-recognized project management methodology
  • Proven track record of serving as the liaison between business and technical development and delivery teams.

