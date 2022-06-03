Junior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.

Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.

Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.

Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.

Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.

Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.

Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Desired Skills:

testing lifecycle

test design

scale software system.

Sparx Enterprise Architect

Groovy or Javascript

Test Link or Quality Center

test automation tools

Bug life-cycle management software

Jira ot Quality Center

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Minimum Requirements:

– 2 years tester experience.

– 1 years test analyst experience.

– 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification or equivalent would be advantageous

