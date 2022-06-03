Junior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
- Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
- Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
- Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
- Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
- Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.
- Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.
Desired Skills:
- testing lifecycle
- test design
- scale software system.
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- Groovy or Javascript
- Test Link or Quality Center
- test automation tools
- Bug life-cycle management software
- Jira ot Quality Center
- Manual Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Minimum Requirements:
– 2 years tester experience.
– 1 years test analyst experience.
– 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification or equivalent would be advantageous