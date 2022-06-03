Junior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 3, 2022

  • Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
  • Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
  • Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
  • Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
  • Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
  • Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.
  • Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Desired Skills:

  • testing lifecycle
  • test design
  • scale software system.
  • Sparx Enterprise Architect
  • Groovy or Javascript
  • Test Link or Quality Center
  • test automation tools
  • Bug life-cycle management software
  • Jira ot Quality Center
  • Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

– 2 years tester experience.
– 1 years test analyst experience.
– 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification or equivalent would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position